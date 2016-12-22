Kumuyi shelves nationwide outreaches for Dec retreat

LAGOS—General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM),Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, has shelved his nationwide outreaches, for the December Retreat. A move the church said was unprecedented in the history of the church.

This year’s December Retreat tagged, “Power for the present hour,” scheduled for December 23-26 would not be held in Nigeria alone , but also in the UK, USA and other parts of the world where the church has presence, is being taken more seriously.

Kumuyi, at a recent Monday Bible Study, encouraged all members to participate in promoting the event, stating that “God himself wants us to promote it and share the good news, so that souls may be saved and brought to Christ.”

For the four-day retreat, Kumuyi, who would minister from the Deeper Life Conference Centre, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, said that God would pour out His abundant blessings upon all participants as they open their hearts during the programme. He said: “He (God) never calls people to Himself only to send them away empty-handed.

He is a loving Father and cares about our every need. If we humble ourselves before Him and by prayer hold on to His promises, He will increase our benefits from the retreat.” A leader in the church said: “One remarkable thing about this man is that he travels essentially by road.

He takes the entire country by zone. He visits one zone after the other. And he crisscrosses the entire zone by road, absolutely, and most often, covers the entire zone, no matter how diverse, in four days (by road), even the crisis-prone North East. At least, he has been there two times this year apart from Borno State.

“Leaders from various segments of society are always clamouring for his visitations- Churches, organisations, even those of Islamic faith, traditional rulers, those in the business community and others regularly clamour for him to preach the word of God to them, and God has been blessing such visitations with signs and wonders, too numerous to recount.”

