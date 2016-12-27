Kumuyi urges Nigerians to promote good neighbourliness

Adeboye wants commitment to diversifying economy

Towards ensuring peace in the nation, Nigerians have been enjoined to maintain good neighbourliness.

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, gave this counsel at the December retreat with the theme: “Power for the present hour” held on Christmas Day at the Deeper Life Conference Centre on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Kumuyi said: “God created all of us and wants things to be sufficient for everybody. If we look up to God and show compassion to our neighbours, we would have enough and our neighbours too would have those things that belong to them.

“My advice therefore to Nigerians is that we should turn away from things that would hurt our neighbours so that our neighbours too would have liberty to life and live well,” he said.

Kumuyi who admonished Nigerians to have hope and faith in God also gave the assurance that things would turn around for the better for individuals, families, states and the nation in the coming year.

He said in line with the theme of the retreat, God has power over the recession and every difficulty that the nation has been passing through.

“God is blessing our nation and by the grace of God, as we are crossing over to next year, we are not going to carry over our problems. Better time has come,” he assured.

Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa who was invited by a neighbour advised Nigerians to have love for one another irrespective of religious background because this is the only way the nation can move forward and achieve her goals.

He said the state has set up the Employment Trust Fund, a new agency for those that are creative and innovative to access at a little interest.

He also mentioned government’s plan to promote tourism, which would also create employment and generate revenue.

In a related development, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adejare Enoch Adeboye has again called on the Federal Government to be committed to diversifying the economy by investing in agriculture and other areas.

Adeboye who spoke yesterday during the programme: “Lets go a fishing” at CMD, Magodo, Shangisha, Lagos said if the nation feeds well, a lot of problems will be solved.

Adeboye who addressed the media through the wife of the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Region 1, Pastor Rachael Odesola, said the Federal Government should key into the wisdom and programme of the Benue State government that embarked on agriculture.

He also admonished leaders in the nation to draw closer to God and rule in the fear of God who will help them to do the right thing.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

