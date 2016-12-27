Pages Navigation Menu

Kusile power station connected to national grid – Independent Online

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Business


Independent Online

Kusile power station connected to national grid
Kusile will comprise six units, each rated at an 800mw installed capacity. File picture: Dean Hutton. Cape Town – Eskom said on Tuesday that the first unit of the Kusile power station had been connected to the national grid for the first time on Monday
Kusile power station's Unit 1 connected to the national gridTimes LIVE
Unit 1 of Kusile Power Station connected to national gridEyewitness News
South Africa boosts power capacity as new unit linked to gridNigeria Today

