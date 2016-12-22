Kvitova Out For 6 Months After Knife Attack

Petra Kvitova could be able to play tennis again in six months after having a successful operation on the hand injury she suffered in a knife attack on Tuesday .

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered serious injuries to her left hand when an intruder entered her home in the Czech Republic.

But the surgeon who operated on the 26-year-old is confident she will be able to resume her tennis career at some point next year.

A statement read on Wednesday : “Surgeon Radek Kebrle said that the operation on Petra’s left hand went very well, with no complications.

“The best-case scenario is that Petra will be able to return to the tennis court after six months.”

Kvitova underwent nearly four hours of surgery on Tuesday at a specialised clinic in the northern town of Vysoke nad Jizerou.

And the surgeon Kebrle said: “When we talk about [playing tennis], it will take about six months.

“It’s a serious injury and we have to deal with that accordingly. She’s young and healthy and has long, slim fingers. That’s a good prognosis.”

Kvitova’s PR manager Katie Spellman added: “Petra is ready to do everything she can to get back competing at the highest level.

“Petra is happy with how the operation went and is in good spirits.”

The world No 11 will be on bed rest for 14 days, although the hope is she will be allowed to leave hospital in time for Christmas.

She will begin slow rehabilitation in around six to eight weeks and, if that goes well, should be able to grip a racket in three months ‘ time.

However, given the length of the process and the uncertainties surrounding recovery from such an injury, it seems highly likely Kvitova will not be ready to return in time for Wimbledon, her favourite tournament.

Kvitova’s attacker is still at large and Czech police have asked the public for help.

