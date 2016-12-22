Pages Navigation Menu

Kwara Gov approves N100m for state’s media overhauling

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

KWARA State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the release of N100million for the first phase of the repositioning of state-owned media houses, including the purchase of equipment and services. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the governor, Dr. Muideen Akorede, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, stated that this was […]

