Kwara proposes N135bn budget for 2017; Sokoto, N204.3bn

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has said that the thrust of the 2017 budget proposal of N135,064,529,461 is the promotion of welfare of residents of the state through enhanced infrastructure, socio-economic environment stimulation, boosting of informal sector and job creation.

Governor Ahmed disclosed this, yesterday, at the presentation of the 2017 budget estimate to members of the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

While presenting the 2017 appropriation bill, christened Budget of Introspection and Sustenance, to the state House of Assembly, he said the sum was an increase of N23,682,157,934 billion, representing 21.2 per cent, on 2016 budget.

Meanwhile, in Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday, presented the state’s 2017 budget estimate of N204.3 billion to the State House of Assembly.

The estimate, according to reports, was about N 29.9 bilion above the state’s 2016 budget of over N174 billion. For the second year running, the education sector got the highest allocation of over N38.43 billion, representing 27.3 per cent.

Kwara

On the Kwara State budget, Governor Ahmed, who said that N57,479,632,894 billion would be spent on recurrent expenditure, added that the sum represented 42.5 per cent of the total budget size.

He also said that over N6.7 billion, representing five per cent of the total budget size, would be spent on public debt service. The governor added that over N70.9 billion, representing 52.5 per cent, would be spent on capital expenditure.

Ahmed said the decline in revenue in 2016 restricted the capacity of his government to implement some of the capital projects and other people-oriented programmes.

