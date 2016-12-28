Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kwara state launches N41 million women empowerment programme – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kwara state launches N41 million women empowerment programme
NAIJ.COM
Kwara state governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has commenced a N41 million empowerment for women in the state. This empowerment was kick-started by the governor who made a symbolic presentation of cheques totaling N20 million to beneficiaries at the …
Kwara flags off N41m empowerment for womenThe Eagle Online

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.