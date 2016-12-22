‘Kwara United assess nine players’

Nine players have been assessed in the first phase of the ongoing invitational and screening exercise conducted by the Kwara United Football Club preparatory to the 2016 /2017 National League.

The Technical Adviser of Kwara United FC, John Obuh disclosed this in a statement signed by the Club’s Media Officer, Abdulwaheed Bibire.

Obuh said the players were among the bulk of players that storm the team’s training camp in ilorin in the last few weeks.

The Technical Adviser promised that the assessed players would be subjected to further trainings particularly when the team resume from the Christmas and new year break.

Obuh said the team would upon resumption on the 2nd of January, 2017 move in to close camp where a lot of friendly matches have been pencilled down, geared towards a successful outings in the league season.