KWSG begins N41mn empowerment scheme for women in kwara

In a bid to drive the economy and improve the livelihood of women in kwara, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed says that his administration has prioritised the informal sector as a major driver and source of living for majority of the people.

The Governor, disclosed this on Tuesday as he flagged off of a N41million empowerment for women in the state.

Ahmed, while making a symbolic presentation of N20million cheques to beneficiaries at the Banquet hall, Ilorin stressed that his administration has prioritized the informal sector as a major driver of economic activities and as the area in which majority of the people are making a living. Just as he said the remaining balance of N21million will be released to qualifying women in the coming month noting that empowerment is part of his administration’s efforts to enhance the livelihoods of women.

According to the Governor, the approach of his administration is to strengthen the informal sector, which is: the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) under which micro-credit funds are disbursed via micro finance banks to qualifying cooperative groups.

He added that the first set of beneficiaries are drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state saying the decision to prioritize women was born out of the role they played in shaping society politically, socially and economically.

Ahmed said “the program is designed to assist women who are the powerful majority of the electorate and are in dire need of financial assistance to do their businesses”.

In view of this, this government has put in place various programmes to educate, empower women and young girls with the tools, resources and skills necessary to build productive lives for the benefit of the society”.

The Governor who expressed optimism for the repayment, noted that the scheme has recorded a 75 percent repayment rate, stating that women have greater incentive to utilize the funds prudently and repay on schedule.

Earlier, Ayinke Saka, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, disclosed that the state government under the first phase of the programme empowered 350 women across the 16 local government areas of the state.