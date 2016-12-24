Kylie Jenner Denies Rumors Of A Sex Tape
Kylie Jenner has reportedly dismissed claims of a sex tape she allegedly recorded with her rapper boyfriend, Tyga recently. A website called CelebJihad published the claims on Friday night, despite the fact that the woman in the video bore very little resemblance to Kylie Jenner. TMZ quotes a source as saying “Sources close to Kylie …
The post Kylie Jenner Denies Rumors Of A Sex Tape appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG