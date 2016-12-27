Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Tyga’s New Video
19-year old model, Kylie Jenner is the star of a new video featuring her boyfriend, Tyga. She turns on the sexiness in the video from Sasha Samsonova featuring Tyga. You can peep the video here.
The post Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Tyga’s New Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG