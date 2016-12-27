Pages Navigation Menu

Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Tyga’s New Video

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

19-year old model, Kylie Jenner is the star of a new video featuring her boyfriend, Tyga. She turns on the sexiness in the video from Sasha Samsonova featuring Tyga. You can peep the video here.

