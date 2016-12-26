Pages Navigation Menu

Labadi explosion: Death toll rises to 11 – GhanaWeb

GhanaWeb

Labadi explosion: Death toll rises to 11
GhanaWeb
The death toll from the Labadi gas explosion Trade Fair Centre in Accra has risen to 11. Over 40 victims from the explosion are still receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital and the Korle Bu teaching hospital after sustaining various degrees of
