Labour blasts FG over refusal to pay pensioners

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to urgently release its counter-part funds to the National Pension Commission so that thousands of retired public servants can be paid their entitlements. The Secretary-General of the group, Alade Lawal in a statement on Thursday, noted that the failure of the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

