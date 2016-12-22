Labour blasts FG over refusal to pay pensioners
The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to urgently release its counter-part funds to the National Pension Commission so that thousands of retired public servants can be paid their entitlements. The Secretary-General of the group, Alade Lawal in a statement on Thursday, noted that the failure of the […]
