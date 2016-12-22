Lack of funds slows down NIWA – MD
Richard Elesho/ Lokoja The National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, has attributed lack of funding and some legal framework as bottlenecks hindering the agency from achieving its aims and potentials. The Managing Director of the agency, Mr. Boss Mustapha who revealed this yesterday in Lokoja during an interaction with members of the correspondent chapel, Kogi State, urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the NIWA Amended Bill which will address all the legal framework bottlenecks.
