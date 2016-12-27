Pages Navigation Menu

Lady Donates Her Kidney to Mother as Christmas Gift (Photos)

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

A lady identify as Chinue Wilford did a wonderful thing by given out one of her kidneys to her mum as a Christmas gift.

She took to social media to share the news and wrote:lady-donates-her-kidney-to-mother-as-christmas-gift-photos-2

‘For Christmas I gave my mom a kidney and in return I got many more years’. God bless her’. See more photo below;lady-donates-her-kidney-to-mother-as-christmas-gift-photos-1 lady-donates-her-kidney-to-mother-as-christmas-gift-photos-3

One Comment

  1. Malvin Daniel / 28/12/2016

    Awwwwwwn

    Reply

