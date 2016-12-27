Lady Donates Her Kidney to Mother as Christmas Gift (Photos)

A lady identify as Chinue Wilford did a wonderful thing by given out one of her kidneys to her mum as a Christmas gift. She took to social media to share the news and wrote: Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share ‘For Christmas I gave my mom a kidney and in return I got many more years’. God bless her’. See more photo below;

The post Lady Donates Her Kidney to Mother as Christmas Gift (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

