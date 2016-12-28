Lady tweets she wants a Porsche SUV, few days later her man made it happen! (Photos)

Twitter user @Tea_sweetz tweeted on the 12th of December 2016 that she wanted a Porsche SUV, and on 25th of December 2016, her man made it happen!

See more photos after the cut…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

