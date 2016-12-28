Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lady tweets she wants a Porsche SUV, few days later her man made it happen! (Photos)

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Twitter user @Tea_sweetz tweeted on the 12th of December 2016 that she wanted a Porsche SUV, and on 25th of December 2016, her man made it happen!

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 See more photos after the cut…

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.