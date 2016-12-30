Pages Navigation Menu

Lady warns women to shun feminism and take care of their husbands – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 30, 2016


Lady warns women to shun feminism and take care of their husbands
A Twitter user has 'attacked' women who think treating their husbands as 'kings' is wrong. The lady identified as @MaiNhiya, has asked women to sit up and take proper care of their husbands, because they have the right to be pampered by their wives.

