Lady warns women to shun feminism and take care of their husbands – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Lady warns women to shun feminism and take care of their husbands
NAIJ.COM
A Twitter user has 'attacked' women who think treating their husbands as 'kings' is wrong. The lady identified as @MaiNhiya, has asked women to sit up and take proper care of their husbands, because they have the right to be pampered by their wives.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG