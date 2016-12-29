Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Assembly commends FG for reclaiming Sambissa Forest

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Jamiu Yisa The Lagos State House of Assembly has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian Military for the successful capturing of Sambisa forest to tame activities of Boko Haram terrorists. The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Tunde Braimoh who gave the commendation, added that the fall of Sambisa forest had reestablished the essence of government which is to protect lives and property. According to him,“The President and Commander- in -Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari continues to manifest utter pragmatism in the face of daunting challenges which are resultant from the misrule of the yesteryears.

