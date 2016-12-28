Lagos Assembly Commends FG, Military Over Capture Of Sambisa Forest

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian Military for successful capturing of Sambisa forest to tame activities of Book Haram terrorists.

The spokesman for the House, Mr Tunde Braimoh gave the commendation in Lagos.

Braimoh, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy said that the fall of Sambisa forest had reestablished the essence of government which is to protect lives and property.

“The President and Commander- in -Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari continues to manifest utter pragmatism in the face of daunting challenges which are resultant from the misrule of the yesteryears.

“The President is systematically, consistently and steadily pursuing his policies and programs with no room for cosmetism, gfandstanding, self-aggrandisement or self-adulation.

“Security of lives and properties is the most basic function of any good government and a government that fails in this fails in all.

“With this feat, the Federal Government has reestablished the essence of Governance in Nigeria,” he

said.

Braimoh (APC-Kosofe II) at the Assembly said that the fall of Sambisa forest was a major step forward in regaining security of lives and property in the country.

According to him, the fall of Sambisa forest implies that total victory over the insurgents is imminent for Nigerians to sleep with their two eyes closed.

The lawmaker said that peace is the forerunner of progress in any society.

Braimoh, a legal practitioner, said that peace would enhance socioeconomic activities in the area and aid foreign investments in the country.

He urged the President and the military not to rest until the insurgents were completely rooted out of the country.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government and the military in their relentless efforts to protect lives and property of the citizens.

