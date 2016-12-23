Lagos assembly still best in Nigeria– Speaker Obasa

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the regular parliamentary sessions by members of the House has been responsible for the unity enjoyed in the state legislative arm of government.

Obasa in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Legislative and Political Matters, Mr. Mufutau Egberongbe, explained that the Lagos State House of Assembly has been able to remain the best in the country due to unity among the members of the House.

Obasa pointed out that the regular holding of parliamentary sessions before plenary sessions has made the job of legislation easier. “Most times when we have critical issues to discuss, we meet at parliamentary session and iron them out so that we can have a robust and smooth discussions at plenary sessions.

“Also, when there is a bill from the Executive arm, we hold Executive briefing at parliamentary session and this will enable us to have a member of th e Executive arm to come and brief and give us the pros and cons of the bill. Eventually, this will assist members in critiquing the bill at plenary which will lead to speedy passage. This also fosters strong tie between the Executive and Legislative arms.

“As a legislative arm, there should regular parliamentary meetings as this will help in having peaceful and meaningful plenary sessions. This is what has been keeping us solid here in Lagos State House of Assembly,” the statement read in part.

The post Lagos assembly still best in Nigeria– Speaker Obasa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

