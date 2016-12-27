Lagos athletes, officials eagerly waiting for sports festival date — Coach

A Lagos State Para-Athletics Coach, Adegboyega Adenuga, says athletes and officials in the state are eagerly waiting for a date to declared for the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival has been postponed severally since Cross River got the hosting right after the 18th edition staged…

The post Lagos athletes, officials eagerly waiting for sports festival date — Coach appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

