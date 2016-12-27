Lagos Completes Demolition Of Roundabouts Along Lekki-Epe Expressway

The government of Lagos state has completed the demolition of the Jakande and Chisco roundabouts in Ikate Elegushi axis of Eti-Osa local government area of the state.

Speaking with pressmen on Tuesday, the acting commissioner for transportation, Anofi Elegushi, stated that this was part of efforts to reduce traffic on the expressway.

According to Elegushi, the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, was determined more than ever to make this Yuletide period stress free as far as traffic was concerned.

The acting commissioner further assured that the roundabouts would also be reconstructed to ease traffic congestion in the area and would be fully completed by January.

He said: “This administration is determined to reduce the stress experienced by motorists and residents on this road.”

“The roundabouts were replaced with traffic lights, expansion of the roads and provision of dedicated turning lanes as well as additional lay-bys.

“This will surely decongest traffic in this area, even for commercial vehicles, the travel time will reduce and they will have enough turnaround by earning more.”

Also speaking, Biodun Otunola, the contractor handling the project, said apart from taking away the roundabouts to reduce travel time, pedestrians were also a major factor.

“Movement has been made easy for both motorists and the pedestrians,” he said.

The state government had in August announced that three roundabouts along the Lekki-Epe Expressway would be removed.

They are: the 4th roundabout (Elegushi); 5th roundabout (Jakande) and the 8th roundabout (VGC).

Lagos Completes Demolition Of Roundabouts Along Lekki-Epe Expressway appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

