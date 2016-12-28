Lagos Govt Removes 2 Roundabouts on Lekki-Epe Expressway
The Lagos State Government on Tuesday completed the removal of the Jakande and Chisco roundabouts in Ikate Elegushi axis of the state as part of efforts to reduce travel time on the Lekki–Epe expressway, Anofi Elegushi, Acting Commissioner for Transportation, who briefed newsmen after the opening of the modified Jakande junction, said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s […]
