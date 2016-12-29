Lagos Govt Reopens Lekki-Ajah Roads After Rehabilitation – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Lagos Govt Reopens Lekki-Ajah Roads After Rehabilitation
Naija247news
Portions of the Lekki-Ajah expressway which were closed for reconstruction, have now been opened. The reopening is on the orders of the Lagos state government. According to some motorists, the roundabouts along the Lekki – Epe expressway have been …
Removal of roundabouts to reduce Lagos' $1 billion loss to traffic
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG