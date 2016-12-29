Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Govt Reopens Lekki-Ajah Roads After Rehabilitation – Naija247news

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lagos Govt Reopens Lekki-Ajah Roads After Rehabilitation
Naija247news
Portions of the Lekki-Ajah expressway which were closed for reconstruction, have now been opened. The reopening is on the orders of the Lagos state government. According to some motorists, the roundabouts along the Lekki – Epe expressway have been …
Removal of roundabouts to reduce Lagos' $1 billion loss to trafficGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.