Lagos, issuing houses seal deal on N47bn bond

Kazeem Ugbodaga The Lagos State Government on Friday announced the closing of its N47 billion 16.5 per cent 2023 Series 1 Bond Issuance under the N500 billion Third Debt Issuance Programme targeted at improving the physical and social infrastructure base of the State. At the signing ceremony held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, the State Government issued N47 billion Series 1 Bond maturing in December 2023, under its N500 billion Third Debt Issuance Programme.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

