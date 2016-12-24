Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos, Kebbi Partnership On Lake Rice, Beginning of Nigeria’s Economic Recovery -Tinubu – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Lagos, Kebbi Partnership On Lake Rice, Beginning of Nigeria's Economic Recovery -Tinubu
Former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) National stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the partnership between Lagos and Kebbi states, which produced Lake Rice, as the beginning of the country's reconomic recovery.

