Lagos Police Arrests 5 Suspected Traffic Robbers

Five suspected traffic robbery suspects have been arrested by Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS). The suspects, Oyeleke Abdullah (24); Olajide Dipo (17); Saheed Alayande (17); Azeez Yusuph (21) and Oyeniwa Wasiu (18) were apprehended during a raid in Victoria Island, Ojodu Berger, Oshodi, Obalende and Ilubirin, while they were carrying out […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

