Lagos Police Arrests 5 Suspected Traffic Robbers
Five suspected traffic robbery suspects have been arrested by Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS). The suspects, Oyeleke Abdullah (24); Olajide Dipo (17); Saheed Alayande (17); Azeez Yusuph (21) and Oyeniwa Wasiu (18) were apprehended during a raid in Victoria Island, Ojodu Berger, Oshodi, Obalende and Ilubirin, while they were carrying out […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG