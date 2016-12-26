Lagos Police Building Collapse Kills Two, Traps Scores (Photos)
POLICE COLLEGE BUILDING COLLAPSE Tragedy struck the Nigerian Police College, Ikeja as the Building Collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, causing two confirmed deaths. See Photos Below. Also, reports has shown that an unknown number of persons have were trapped due to the building collapse at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State. The building’s toilet and bathroom reportedly caved in on what could be described as a Christmas Day tragedy. The incident occurred exactly at W Block Police Barracks at the Police College. An official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, speaking on condition of anonymity, said rescue operations were ongoing at the college. Lagos Police College Building Collapses Photos
