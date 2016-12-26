Lagos Police Building Collapse Kills Two, Traps Scores (Photos)

MyNaijaInfo.com

POLICE COLLEGE BUILDING COLLAPSE Tragedy struck the Nigerian Police College, Ikeja as the Building Collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, causing two confirmed deaths. See Photos Below. Also, reports has shown that an unknown number of persons have were trapped due to the building collapse at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State. The building’s toilet and bathroom reportedly caved in on what could be described as a Christmas Day tragedy. The incident occurred exactly at W Block Police Barracks at the Police College. An official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, speaking on condition of anonymity, said rescue operations were ongoing at the college. Lagos Police College Building Collapses Photos

The post Lagos Police Building Collapse Kills Two, Traps Scores (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

