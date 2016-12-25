Lagos police commissioner orders evacuation of residents from Ikeja Barracks after collapsed building killed 2
Residents of the collapsed building had earlier been given quit notice.
The post Lagos police commissioner orders evacuation of residents from Ikeja Barracks after collapsed building killed 2 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG