Lagos residents throng Lake Rice sale centres

Residents of Lagos State on Thursday thronged designated sale centres to buy the Lake Rice promised by the state government.

The major attraction for the rice is the price differential between it and other brands of rice in the open market. While other brands sell for between N18,000 and N20,000 for the 50kg bag, the Lake Rice goes for N12,000 for 50kg, N6,000 for 25kg and N2,500 for 10kg bag.

The rice, locally produced and brought in from Kebbi State, is a product of the partnership between Lagos and Kebbi government, aimed at increased local food production.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, had launched the rice on Wednesday in Lagos. Checks at the various centres in Lagos yesterday showed the residents making effort in somewhat disorderly manner to buy the rice.

At the Ikeja Grammar School in Bolade, Oshodi, one of the sale centres for the Lake Rice, the residents were compelled to a form a queue as they struggled to buy the cheap rice.

A resident, Alebiousu Olufunmilayo, commended the government for offering the rice at affordable price, saying, “I will like to tell Lagosains that this is for real. If they get to any of the centres, they should queue orderly and they will get the rice. The price is okay.”

At the Teslim Balogun Stadium, there were complaints of late arrival of the commodity, but it was eventually sold in the afternoon. Some residents, however, urged the government to sustain the sale of the rice beyond the yuletide season.

