Lagos set for bigger, bolder Musical Fiesta

Lagos set for bigger, bolder Musical Fiesta
Vanguard
The Lagos State government has announced its preparedness to host what it calls a better, bigger and bolder edition of the popular One Lagos Fiesta across the five divisional zones of the state, starting from Christmas eve on Saturday, December 24.

