Lagos Speaker Urges Christians To Pray For Guidance , Protection

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Lagos-Speaker

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Christians to use this remarkable period of Christmas to pray for divine guidance, favour and protection for the country.

Obasa, who spoke  at thé Deeper Life Bible Church national retreat, urged Lagosians to show love to one another especially at this Christmas period .

He said love should be shown to neighbours at all times irrespective of religious affiliation.

Ambode said, ‘’It is not about religion, but love must be shown  to one another even as Christ preached it as a major commandment.

‘’Let us show love to our brothers and sisters; that is thé only way  we can bring people to our faith if we show them love.”

The Speaker urged the people of Lagos State  that as they celebrate Christmas, they should extend the hands of friendship to others  and  pray for Lagos State  and for Nigeria.

Also present at the church programme were other Lagos State lawmakers like Hon. SakaFafunmi, Hon Adefunmilayo Tejuosho and Hon. MufutauEgberongbe, among others .

