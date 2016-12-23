Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos State University Academic And Non-Academic Vacancies Out.

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following vacant Academic and Non-Academic positions in the Lagos State University, Ojo. ACADEMIC POSITIONS [1]       FACULTY OF ARTS (A.) DEPARTMENT OF PHILOSOPHY Associate Professor – CONUASS 06 In the areas of: Logic [Mathematical, Symbolic] OR; Philosophy of the …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Lagos State University Academic And Non-Academic Vacancies Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.