Lagos State University Explains Reported Fire Outbreak.

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

‎A statement by the university gave an account of the true situation of the incident which explains that the Lagos State university was not on fire. The Lagos State University (LASU) on Tuesday said that the institution was not on fire as erroneously reported‎ ‎in some national dailies and online media. ‎A statement by the university made available …

