Lake Rice on sale today

ake Rice – a joint venture between Lagos and Kebbi states – was launched in Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday.

The long-awaited rice will be on sale from today. It will sell for N12,000 per bag of 50kg. The 25kg goes for N6000.

The price is expected to force down the price of imported price, which goes for at least N18,000 per bag.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his Kebbi counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu described the venture as historic for both states and the country.

“Today is an historic day for Lagos and Kebbi states. In March, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an understanding that we, being proudly Nigerian, want to come out with what is made in Nigeria and what is good in Nigeria. We took all that President Muhammadu Buhari said that we need to grow our food and we decided that we will prove a point and that is what today is all about.

“Lake Rice is of good quality. The major difference between Lake Rice and the ones imported is that the imported has a minimum storage life span of five to six years, but Lake Rice is fresh,” Ambode said.

He said the partnership would in future lead to an expansion of production, adding that Lagos has the largest consumption market.

The governor said the 50kg would sell for N12,000, 25kg, N6,000 and 10kg, N2,500, adding that for now, an individual would only be allowed to buy a bag to enable it go round.

He hailed President Buhari for supporting the venture, saying the Federal Government has donated two rice mills to the state to increase rice production next year.

Bagudu said the partnership was a confirmation of both states’ commitment to the agenda of making Nigeria a big market in Africa.

He said while Kebbi has comparative advantage in rice production, Lagos boasts of the largest consumption market, explaining that Lake Rice can stand any integrity test.

“Our rice is of quality. I am proud of this joint venture. We can do more with other commodities like cocoa, soya bean and Sorghum and I am very glad that we are launching the Lake Rice today (yesterday),” Bagudu said.

Ambode’s Special Adviser on Food Security, Ganiyu Okanlawon Sanni, who unveiled the process of buying the rice earlier, said the commodity would be collected after payment at designated banks or through Point-of-Sale (POS). Individuals, he said, would only be allowed to buy one bag so that the product can go round.

In Lagos East Senatorial District, Sanni said the rice would be sold at Odogunyan Farm Service Centre in Ikorodu; Temu Farm Service Centre in Epe; Naforiji Town Hall in Eredo; Magbon Alade School in Ibeju and SUBEB premises in Maryland.

In Lagos West, it will be sold at LSADA Farm Service Centre, Oko-Baba in Agege; LAISA in Ojo; Coconut House in Mowo; Farm Service Centre, Marina in Badagry and Ikeja Grammar School in Oshodi.

In Lagos Central, it will be available at Agric Area Office in Ajah; LASTMA Works Yard in Adeniji/Freeman, Lagos Island; Alakoto Senior High School, Tolu in Ajegunle; Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere and Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre (Rowe Park) in Yaba.

Sanni said officials of the sale monitoring committee would be present at all the centres, adding that payment can be made to bank officials at the centres.

He said: “Slip will be given to each customer willing to buy indicating the quantum of rice the buyer wishes to buy and we will also have officers from the bank at each of the centres where people can make payment and confirmation can be done immediately. Once they pay and we are sure they have made payment, the bag of whatever quantum they have paid for will be given to them there and then and so we will continue this exercise until we are satisfied that Lagosians are satisfied based on our promise.

“An individual will only be entitled to buy one bag whether it is 50kg, 25kg or 10kg. We are about 22 million people in Lagos State and we believe there is need for the government to make sure that at least every individual is given the opportunity to buy the rice as promised earlier so that at this time of the Yuletide, everybody can have the opportunity to buy and because the prices of the rice outside are so exorbitant, we believe we should allow everybody to have opportunity to buy.”

