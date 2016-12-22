Pages Navigation Menu

Lakers Nance Jr Out Indefinitely Due To Bone Bruise On Left Knee

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports

LA Lakers will be without forward Larry Nance Jr for an unknown period of time, due to a bone bruise on his left knee an MRI exam revealed, the team announced.

However, further results of the knee were inconclusive due to swelling and will be reexamined on Sunday by the team’s physician.

Nance, a first-round draft pick in 2015 out of Wyoming, suffered the injury during the second half of Tuesday’s loss in Charlotte.

He is averaging 7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game off the bench.

The Lakers (11-20) have lost 10 of 11 and face the Heat on Thursday.

