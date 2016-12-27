Lanre Razak supports grassroots soccer

Businessman and philanthropist Chief Lanre Razak, the Balogun of Epe has called on the corporate organisations to support grassroots football development. He said it will enhance the growth of sports in the country.

He spoke to The Nation shortly after handing over trophies to the Under 15 winners of Lanre Razak Cup 2016 in conjunction with Youth Soccer Association, at the National Stadium, Surulere, at the weekend.

He added that the soccer competition was organized to discover talented players at the grassroots, noting that they would be groomed to win laurels for the country in local and international competitions.

He explained that grassroots sport had suffered neglect because of patronage. He called on business communities, sports enthusiasts and corporate organizations to live up to their social responsibilities by donating to the development of football in the country.

He said: “The purpose of this competition is to discover young talents, so that they can be part of the great names and world leaders in football arena. For instance Teslim Balogun which remained a household name, started playing grassroots football on the Lagos Island. Today, the Teslim Balogun Stadium is standing there.

“The grassroots soccer had been neglected for quite a long time, the business community preferred to invest on areas that can promote growth. We are all aware that that some countries derived their income from investment from soccer.

“Such countries have football academies and scout for their talented players at very young ages and build them into great players capable to dominating world soccer at every point; I therefore, make this appeal to well meaning Nigerians, government and corporate bodies to support youth soccer development.”

He said the two-year old U-15 Lanre Razak football competition will continue to support the Lagos State government in its drive to reposition sports in the state.

“I must giver kudos to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode who has shown great lover for soccer development. Lagos State grassroots soccer development has taken off boys who would have ended as streets boys. Today, they are in one academy training as footballers.”

