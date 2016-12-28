LASG shuts Akin Adesola Street for One Lagos Fiesta
The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island on Saturday as from 4.00pm for the One Lagos Fiesta. A statement from the Ministry of Transportation, issued by Biola Fagunwa, Director, Public Affairs said the closure was to facilitate the “One Lagos Fiesta” scheduled to hold at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG