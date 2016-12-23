Pages Navigation Menu

Lassa fever: Ogun places 396 persons under surveillance

Ogun state government has said that 396 people that had primary and secondary contacts with the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer of Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Idi-Aba in Abeokuta, who died of Lassa fever have been traced and placed under surveillance. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babtunde Ipaye during an official commissioning of Shoremekun Memorial Hospital (Blu […]

