LASU not on fire — MGMT

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Lagos—The Lagos State University, LASU yesterday said that the institution was not on fire as was earlier reported by the media.

A statement by the university, made available in Lagos gave an account of the incident.

The statement said there was indeed a fire incident was at a section of the lock-up shops in the university, adding that the incident occurred in the early hours of December 26.

According to the statement, the Lagos State Fire Service, Ojo Division which was immediately contacted responded on time to put out the fire.

It said: “Attention has been drawn to the news going round the social media and some national newspapers that LASU was on fire.

“The university’s management hereby states that LASU was never on fire but a section of the lock-up shops in the university was burnt and the fire was immediately put off.

“It is confirmed that no life was lost in the inferno and the management hereby informs all staff and stakeholders of the university that everything is under control,” the statement said.

The university urged staff, students and other stakeholders to always switch off all electrical appliances after official hours and observe safety principles to prevent any fire outbreak.

