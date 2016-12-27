Lawmaker Calls For True Federalism

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to empower institutions and restructure the country into true federalism if Nigeria must overcome its challenges.

Olulade, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services stated this on Tuesday in Lagos that weak institutions and failure to restructure the nation remained the nation greatest challenges.

He said, “Our problems are simply two, and recession is not even one of them. We have broken institutions and failure to honestly have this country restructured to a working mode.

“It may interest all that Germany, Canada and Spain and many European countries came out of recession recently. Recession is a global crisis.

“Our institutions are our problems. Institutions like the Nigeria Police, the army, customs, immigration, electoral commission, pension board, communications commission, sports commission, exams board are all living with dangerous virus of corruption.

“The education sector, agricultural sector, health sector, petroleum sector, aviation sector of government is all soaked in corrupt and financial practices.

“The private sector is in shamble for financial desperado based on usurpation of the innocent citizens of the country. No place is save enough. That is rather our problem!”

According to him, what worsen the nation’s case predominantly are existing bad economy, fall in oil price, corruption and monolithic economy by most past leaders.

Olulade (APC-Epe II) at the Assembly, who urged the judiciary to shun corruption and avoid compromise, added that the National Assembly needed to be transparent in budget scrutiny.

The lawmaker, who described Buhari as “very strict and financially incorruptible President” urged him not to shield any corrupt official from being prosecuted and jailed if found guilty by court.

He urged the President to dissociate himself from cabals who might discourage him from doing certain things APC promised, notably restructuring process.

“APC saw that Nigeria has been running a structural system that would never give room for development considering our multi-dimensional ethnic and religious dichotomy; but what is APC doing about the matter right now? Who is talking about it?

“In the journey to rebuilding our institutions, President Buhari, as father of the nation, must reflect true federalism as regular attitude, beginning from his pattern of appointments.

“That is how to unite our multi-ethnic society and fulfil the version of our old anthem that says: “though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand”.

“True federalism is when everyone has sense of belonging and government is not seen from sectional lens.

“Returning to regional system, contrary to some assumptions, does not weaken the central; rather it makes regions more vibrant and productive. It helps regional growth which becomes the pride of the nation as a whole.

“All our institutions must be rebuilt to fit into 21st century compliance beginning from family unit, religious institutions and government as the biggest institution that shape our lives,” Olulade said

He urged the National Assembly to consider national issues like restructuring, local government autonomy, state police among others to reposition the country for greatness

