Lawyer advises FG to intensify fight against corruption in judiciary

The Presidency has been advised not to relent in its efforts to stamp out corruption in the Nigerian Judicial system to truly make it the last hope of the common man by 2017.

Mr Nwoha Amaechi, lawyer and former Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Amaechi said the scrutiny and uncompromising stance of the present APC-led Federal Government was key to restoring the lost public confidence in the judiciary.

He saluted the courage of President Muhammadu Buhari for championing unprecedented investigation of alleged corruption against judges, which he said, was necessary for not only unbiased judiciary but victory for the people.

“No matter what some commentators may say, I give praises to the present government for having the courage to have carried out the level of arrests and scrutiny in the judiciary.

“In 2016, the judiciary received for negative revelations with the unprecedented exposure of corruption that led to arrest of judges.

“These exposures opened up that arm of government to public scrutiny which is necessary in positioning it to perform optimally,’’ Amaechi said.

The former speaker, who described the anti-graft war in the judiciary as one of the greatest achievements recorded by Buhari, said it was good for Nigeria’s democracy.

He noted that corruption was capable of plunging any institution into moral and disciplinary decadence and had the potential of overriding the country’s democratic institutions.

Amaechi said that it was imperative to flush out all the bad eggs from `our courts’ to guarantee delivery of fair judgments without fear or favour.

He, however, reiterated the need for the cleansing of the judiciary as a roadmap to a corrupt-free Nigeria in 2017.

“I urge the government not to relent to rescue that arm of government from corruption,” he said

The Department of State Services is investigation and prosecuting some judges for alleged corruption. (NAN)

The post Lawyer advises FG to intensify fight against corruption in judiciary appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

