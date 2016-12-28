Lawyer sues FG over refusal to confirm Onnoghen as CJN
A Lagos based legal practitioner, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before Abuja Federal High Court over his refusal to appoint Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council. Omirhobo said he is suing for himself and on behalf of the generality of Nigerians. Joined as co-defendants in the […]
Lawyer sues FG over refusal to confirm Onnoghen as CJN
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG