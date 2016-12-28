Pages Navigation Menu

Lawyer sues FG over refusal to confirm Onnoghen as CJN

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

justice-walter-onnoghen

A Lagos based legal practitioner, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before Abuja Federal High Court over his refusal to appoint Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council. Omirhobo said he is suing for himself and on behalf of the generality of Nigerians. Joined as co-defendants in the […]

