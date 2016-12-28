Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lawyer sues FG over refusal to confirm Onnoghen as CJN – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lawyer sues FG over refusal to confirm Onnoghen as CJN
Vanguard
Lagos—A Lagos based legal practitioner Chief Malcolm Omirhobo has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before Abuja Federal High Court over his refusal to appoint Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council.
More jurists criticise appointment of CJN in acting capacityGuardian
Justice for the rich (2)The Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.