Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How civil war, IPOB started – Governor Rochas Okorocha – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How civil war, IPOB started – Governor Rochas Okorocha
NAIJ.COM
The Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the lack of peace among past leaders and families led to discord among Nigerians. Speaking at a Christmas service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ideato South, Imo state, Okorocha said families
Young people need grooming, not political powers – OkorochaDaily Post Nigeria
Okorocha blast past leaders over lack of peace in NigeriaVanguard
Leaders Cannot Afford To Hand Over To The Next Generation – OkorochaThe Whistler
The Punch –CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.