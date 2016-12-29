Leaked phone conversation: It’s time for Buhari to resign – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of recording telephone conversations of Nigerians perceived as critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government. He said the DSS edits the conversations and leaks same to SaharaReporters, which he alleged had now become the official propaganda platform […]
