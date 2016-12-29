Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leaked phone conversation: It’s time for Buhari to resign – Fayose

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Ayodele-Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of recording telephone conversations of Nigerians perceived as critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government. He said the DSS edits the conversations and leaks same to SaharaReporters, which he alleged had now become the official propaganda platform […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Leaked phone conversation: It’s time for Buhari to resign – Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.