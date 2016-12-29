Pages Navigation Menu

Learn from PDP experience – Timi Frank tells Oyegun

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Politics

Timi Frank

Suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank, has warned his party against following the footsteps of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. According to Frank, the ruling party should avoid showing the kind of arrogance which led to the rejection of the PDP by the Nigerian people in 2015. Frank […]

