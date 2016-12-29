Learn from PDP experience – Timi Frank tells Oyegun
Suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank, has warned his party against following the footsteps of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. According to Frank, the ruling party should avoid showing the kind of arrogance which led to the rejection of the PDP by the Nigerian people in 2015. Frank […]
