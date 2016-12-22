Leave Bayelsa alone, residents warn FG – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Leave Bayelsa alone, residents warn FG
NAIJ.COM
Some residents of communities in Brass local government area of Bayelsa state have marched out in protest of a planned withdrawal of federal government's 40% stake and relocation of the proposed Liquefied Natural Gas project from the area. The …
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG
Planned Relocation Of Brass LNG May Trigger Militancy, Youths Warn
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG