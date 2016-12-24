Leave your cash at home when you go to Sweetgreen in 2017
Not only does Sweetgreen want to slim down your waistline, it wants to cut inches from your wallet, too. No, that isn’t to say that the salad chain is going to be doubling its prices, but rather that it will no longer accept cash.
