Leave your cash at home when you go to Sweetgreen in 2017

Not only does Sweetgreen want to slim down your waistline, it wants to cut inches from your wallet, too. No, that isn’t to say that the salad chain is going to be doubling its prices, but rather that it will no longer accept cash.

The post Leave your cash at home when you go to Sweetgreen in 2017 appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

